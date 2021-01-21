WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 54 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

UNP stock traded down $7.93 on Thursday, reaching $210.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

