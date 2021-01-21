WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $2.78 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $2,166,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 116.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125,392 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.10. 31,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,842. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

