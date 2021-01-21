WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $6.40 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.72. The stock had a trading volume of 122,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,682. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

