WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $160,000 in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

