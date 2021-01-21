WoodTrust Financial Corp Makes New $215,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Linde by 104.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 662,883 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Linde by 912.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after acquiring an additional 470,403 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Linde by 4,136.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after acquiring an additional 429,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Linde by 190.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after buying an additional 325,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

LIN traded down $3.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,769. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.03 and a 200-day moving average of $246.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.