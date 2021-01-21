Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco Sells 10,484 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $226.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

