Wrapped NXM 1-Day Volume Tops $1.06 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00051673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00127514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00301742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00072012 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00070751 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.