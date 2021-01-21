WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.10.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$120.70 on Wednesday. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$127.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$120.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The company has a market cap of C$13.67 billion and a PE ratio of 52.78.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

