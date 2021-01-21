X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $32,423.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,872,455,833 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

