Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.56

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 318589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Xencor by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

