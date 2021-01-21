XYO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,989.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $6,989.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00062292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00527616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00041181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.87 or 0.03853807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016558 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

