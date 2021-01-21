Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Head to Head Analysis

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite -134.78% -63.75% -27.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and Eventbrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite $326.80 million 5.09 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -21.62

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eventbrite.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yalla Group and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40

Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $12.80, suggesting a potential downside of 29.52%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Yalla Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

