Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.11

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as low as $6.56. Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 2,601,682 shares.

YRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 55.12.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$585.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

About Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

