Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YARIY shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

YARIY remained flat at $$23.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,892. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

