yearn.finance II (YFII) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.90 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One yearn.finance II token can now be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00281231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00067855 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance.

yearn.finance II Token Trading

yearn.finance II can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.