yearn.finance Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $28,796.99 or 0.94697626 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $863.01 million and $620.59 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00052617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00126423 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00294266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00071628 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00069700 BTC.

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

