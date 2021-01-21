YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Down 6.5%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.54 and last traded at $69.17. 3,871,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 1,052,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $463,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,938 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after buying an additional 1,208,886 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in YETI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after acquiring an additional 772,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 83.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,699,000 after buying an additional 547,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,804,000 after buying an additional 365,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 3,934.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,432 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

