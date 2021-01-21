YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 739 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,408 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,041 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average of $134.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,617.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,228 shares of company stock worth $2,920,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

