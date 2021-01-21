YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.76. The company had a trading volume of 86,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

