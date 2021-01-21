YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.32 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,682. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.