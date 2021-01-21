YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,591,000 after buying an additional 524,179 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,457,000 after buying an additional 204,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,391 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,480. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.44. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock worth $29,786,897. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

