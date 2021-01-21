YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,041 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.