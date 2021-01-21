YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,270 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 165.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.57. 747,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.59.

