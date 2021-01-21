YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,667 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 256,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKC stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,946. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

