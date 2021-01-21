YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,728 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.35. 88,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,359. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

