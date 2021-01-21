YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 261 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $212.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,650,758. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.59 and its 200 day moving average is $179.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

