Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Gap Down to $13.71

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $11.91. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 30,426 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $42.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.19% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

