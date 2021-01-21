YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $823.08.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,268.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,165.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,033.29.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

