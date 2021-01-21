YOUengine Reaches Market Cap of $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00537753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.33 or 0.03916459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435.

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

