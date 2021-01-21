Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. Baidu posted earnings of $3.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $260.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.55.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Baidu by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.