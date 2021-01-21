Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report sales of $71.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $72.04 million. Digi International reported sales of $62.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $297.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.37 million to $299.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,081. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $576.11 million, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.