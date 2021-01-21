Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMAO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 13,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,687. The firm has a market cap of $269.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

