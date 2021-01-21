Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce $5.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.42 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.24 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.92.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $222.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.62. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

