Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Macquarie started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Pegasystems stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $143.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,982 shares of company stock worth $2,238,313 in the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 113.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 181,394 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 212.5% during the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $13,826,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 547.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 74,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 63,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $7,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.