Zacks: Analysts Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $516.37 Million

Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce $516.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.70 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $485.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,744. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

