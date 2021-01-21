Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.47.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 751,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,083. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $384.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

