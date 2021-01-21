Zacks: Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce $271.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $274.53 million. Exelixis reported sales of $240.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $988.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $987.49 million to $992.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.48. 44,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,004 shares of company stock worth $4,812,264 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Exelixis by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.