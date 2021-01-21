Zacks: Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post sales of $11.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.85 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $37.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.11 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $99.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GAN shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

GAN stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,062. GAN has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

