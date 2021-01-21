Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.23.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,919. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.18. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.