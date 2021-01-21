Zacks: Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce $7.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.75 million and the lowest is $7.58 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $11.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $30.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.41 million to $30.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.76 million, with estimates ranging from $40.72 million to $42.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

TACT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TACT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,546. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

