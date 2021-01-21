Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. American Renal Associates reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Renal Associates.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.50 million. American Renal Associates had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates stock remained flat at $$11.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Renal Associates (ARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.