Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 5,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,716. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Denny’s by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Denny’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

