Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce $18.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $199.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.34 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.

MSGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.89.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSGE remained flat at $$99.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,036. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

