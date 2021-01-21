Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,872.38 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,391,725.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,152,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

