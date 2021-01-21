Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce sales of $42.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.90 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $33.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $165.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.90 million to $167.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $220.88 million, with estimates ranging from $213.36 million to $243.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Shares of NOVA traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

