Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce sales of $42.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.10 million to $44.90 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $33.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $165.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.90 million to $167.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $220.88 million, with estimates ranging from $213.36 million to $243.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 1,900,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,127. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $6,185,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 41.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

