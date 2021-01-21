Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report $221.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.66 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $213.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $770.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $764.52 million to $780.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $979.80 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $990.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979,769 shares of company stock worth $24,050,047. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $1,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 88.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 158,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,591. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

