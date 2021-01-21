Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $384.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

