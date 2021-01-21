Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $384.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.