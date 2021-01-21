Zacks: Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.48. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIVB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 2,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,213. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $296.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 51.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

