Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce sales of $23.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $25.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $91.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $97.91 million, with estimates ranging from $89.40 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

NGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.89. 163,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.